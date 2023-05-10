SP Bands have Friday concert Published 9:37 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

South Panola Bands will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Batesville Civic Center.

The program features performing groups from Batesville Junior High School, Pope School, and South Panola High School. The performance is open to the public.

Admission to the concert is free. Donations to the Liz Woodard memorial scholarship fund will be accepted.

For more information about the concert, contact South Panola Bands director Richard Shirey at rshirey@spanola.net