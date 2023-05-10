SP Bands have Friday concert

Published 9:37 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Staff reports

South Panola Bands will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Batesville Civic Center. 

The program features performing groups from Batesville Junior High School, Pope School, and South Panola High School. The performance is open to the public. 

Admission to the concert is free. Donations to the Liz Woodard memorial scholarship fund will be accepted.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

For more information about the concert, contact South Panola Bands director Richard Shirey at rshirey@spanola.net

More News

Fire Log

Panola County Jail Log

Hearing set for planned subdivision designed for retirees

Springtime fun with garden, foxes

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow