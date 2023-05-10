Getting A Little Crowded – City limits vendors at Mid Town Market Published 9:35 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Enough is enough. So says the City of Batesville’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen, who instructed the Code Enforcement Office last week to stop taking any new applications for transient vending at the Mid Town Market parking lot on Hwy. 6.

Andy Berryhill, the city’s Chief Building Inspector, reported to aldermen at last week’s meeting the recommendation of the Planning Commission, who asked him to speak to the full board about the matter.

“Basically, the Planning Commission said it’s getting a little too crowded,” Berryhill told board members. “That was the message they wanted me to bring before the board.”

Aldermen agreed and said there would be no more applications taken for vendors to set up tents or trailers for food or other sales until one of the current vendors decides to not renew.

The current approved vendors are Chick-Fil-A, Partee’s Ice, Nick’s Fried Pies, Anthony Fondren (vegetables), Boiling Pot (crawfish), and Mays Fireworks.

Berryhill said a few non-profit groups are allowed to set up on occasions without a city-issued permit, including the local Cattlemen’s Association that sponsors steak sandwich sales once or twice a year.

“We don’t say anything to the Girl Scouts selling cookies, or things like that,” Berryhill confirmed.