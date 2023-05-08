Caroline Jagers Bell Lamar, 81 Published 11:23 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Caroline Jagers Bell Lamar, 81, passed away Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center Nursing Home in Pontotoc. Caroline was born in Jackson on Nov. 15, 1941. Her parents were Frank Aubrey Bell, Jr. and Sara Jagers Bell. Her grandparents were Mr. Frank A. Bell and wife Margaret Young Bell and Mr. Harry F. Jagers and wife Emma Stewart Jagers.

She grew up in Jackson and attended Jackson Public Schools, graduating from Provine High School in 1959. She attended Mississippi Southern University in Hattiesburg, and Delta State College (now Delta State University) in Cleveland.

Caroline married Percie Lee Lamar, III, on December 12, 1964. Percie’s career meant moving to different cities around the United States. Their daughter, Emily was born July 16, 1971 in Bryan, Texas.

Caroline was a life-long Episcopalian and grew up attending St. Columb’s Church and Camp Bratton Green in the summer. Caroline and Percie last attended St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Olive Branch.

She loved her home and family and enjoyed being a homemaker.

Caroline is survived by an aunt, Anna Ruth Trainor of Flora, a niece, Stephanie Christine Bell of Arlington, Virginia, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Percie Lee Lamar III, daughter, Emily Bell Lamar, and brother, Frank Hugh Bell.

The family is extremely grateful to Percie’s sisters, Carolyn Lamar Dancy of Batesville, and Evan Lamar Parks of Oxford, for taking such good care of Caroline in her final years.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672, or Lambert Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 23, Lambert, MS 38643, Attention: Mary Jane Russell.

A Memorial Service for Caroline, Percie Lamar, and Emily Lamar will be held June 10 at Wells Funeral Home, 340 MS Highway 35 North, Batesville. Visitation at 1 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Lambert Memorial Cemetery.