Hazel Dye Hudson Published 8:56 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Hazel Dye Hudson, age 97, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023, at her home near Batesville.

A service to celebrate her life was held Sunday, April 30, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park. The family received friends Sunday prior to the service.

Hazel was born Feb. 28, 1926, in Panola County, to the late Virgle Kenneth and Florence Ragon Campbell. She was an excellent homemaker while always loving and caring for her family. Hazel was a longtime member of Enon Baptist Church and was recently an active and faithful member of Tocowa Baptist Church.

Throughout the years, Hazel loved her housework and praising her Lord by singing in the church choir.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, William T. “Tommy” Hudson of Batesville; son, Steven Dye (Rita) of Iuka; daughter-in-law, Dot Dye of Batesville; three grandchildren, Stefanie Dye, Aleia Dye Holland (Bailey), Bryan Gant (Summer) and six great-grandchildren, Madison Gant, Anna Claire Gant, McKenzie Gant, Joliegh Bray, Aidan Bray and Janie Tisdale.

Along with her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Dye; her son, Van Dye; her sister, Corine Campbell Johnson and her brother,