First Security announces new directors Published 3:48 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Coffelt, Tucker will join board

Justin Hill, president of First Security Bank in Batesville, last week announced the elections of Charles Coffelt and Dr. George Sean Tucker to the Board of Directors.

Charles Coffelt is a native of DeSoto County, where he has been a property manager and a real estate investor most of his adult life. He graduated from Memphis State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

He is a member of Desoto Wild Game Gourmet Club, Back Acres Country Club and Olive Branch Country Club. He has been a resident of Olive Branch for 52 years.

Dr. George Sean Tucker is a board-certified OB/GYN and has been practicing since 2004. He specializes in the medical management of issues related to obstetrics and gynecology, contraception and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

A Georgia native, he began his career in Atlanta before moving to Oxford in 2012 to care for the people of North Mississippi. Tucker is a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C., where he received his bachelor of science in biology.

He attended medical school in Atlanta at Morehouse School of Medicine and did his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Albany Medicine College in Albany, N.Y. Currently Tucker resides in Hernando and practices medicine at Baptist Medical Group-Women’s Consultants in Southaven.

Hill said the new board members bring valuable years of experience to the banking industry.