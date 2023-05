Barry Terry, 65 Published 3:45 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Barry Terry, 65, passed away at his home near Batesville on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Funeral services for Barry will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Interment will be held at Crowder Cemetery.

A full obituary will be provided by Wells Funeral Home when arrangements are finalized.