Burchfield awarded Teacher Prep Scholarship Published 3:41 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

McCarlie Burchfield, an education major at Delta State University, has received a 2023 Linda Anglin Teacher Preparation Scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE).

In addition to the $500 scholarship, McCarlie also received a complimentary membership to MPE for her first year of teaching.

A resident of Batesville, Burchfield is a member of Kappa Delta Pi honor society and Delta State University’s MPE chapter.



Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators is Mississippi’s largest and premier organization for professional educators, serving approximately 12,500 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi.

MPE offers an annual scholarship to an MPE student member from each School of Education at Mississippi’s 15 public and private institutions of higher learning.