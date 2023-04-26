SP ends regular season with wins Published 7:17 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Taking on Clinton in playoffs this week

The South Panola Tigers ended their 2023 regular season on a positive note with a pair of road wins over Clarksdale (11-0) and Water Valley (6-3) last week.

South Panola(15-11-1) now sets its sights on the opening round of the 6A North State playoffs as they take on Clinton (22-4).

The best-of-three series started Monday (April 24) at Clinton before moving to South Panola Friday (April 28) for game two. Game three, if necessary, would switch back to Clinton Saturday.

SP 11

Clarksdale 0

(6 innings)

South Panola pounded out 15 hits in the easy road win Wednesday (April 18) as senior pitcher Aidan Williams fired a complete game three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Williams helped his own cause at the plate with a single and double with two RBI’s.

Landon Dickinson led the Tigers with a double and two singles while Daniel Moore, Eli Raines and Herron Williams added two singles each.

Brock Ware delivered a triple and two RBI’s. Owen Roebuck, Mack Boyette and Janario Humphery contributed with singles.