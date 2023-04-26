Batesville Fire Dept.
Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Call Log
April 18
6:22 a.m. – Pamela St., 84 year old female with altered mental status, Lifeguard also responding.
7:57 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, grass fire.
10:22 a.m. – Warrington Lane, male subject with a medical emergency.
1:15 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with a medical emergency, Lifeguard advises there is no ambulance available in the county at this time.
4:05 p.m. – Hwy. 35S at Hwy. 322, three vehicle accident, one vehicle in a ravine, county requests assistance.
7:43 p.m. – Arizona St., 16 year old, reported overdose.
8:42 p.m. – Armstrong St., 64 year old female with pain.
April 19
12:19 a.m. – Miller St., 69 year old female has fallen and needs lift assist.
3:34 a.m. – Lester St., male subject has passed out.
April 20
6:08 a.m. – Armstrong St, 21 year old female with a high fever.
9:56 a.m. – Dora St., 33 year old female requesting an ambulance, Lifeguard has no units available.
April 21
1:23 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, 26 year old male having hallucinations.
10:44 p.m. – Hwy. 51, propane tank has fallen over.
11:59 p.m. – Dora St., smell of smoke.
April 22
8:40 a.m. – Woodland Dr., caller driving by a house reports she thinks she saw smoke coming from a residence.
2:33 p.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female can’t move.
3:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food & Gas, three vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Lifeguard is en route.
3:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Gas Mart, 80 year old woman has passed out, will be an extended time of arrival from Lifeguard ambulance.
5:06 p.m. – Hwy. 35 between James Street and Catholic Church, grass fire.
April 23
10:58 a.m. – Keating Dr., Crossroads, fire alarm.
12:51 p.m. – Vance St., 60 year old male with abdominal pain.
5:47 p.m. – Hwy. 6E and Good Hope Road, vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, unknown injuries.
April 24
11:50 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, area of Parker Hannifin, driver on highway pulled over, complaining of chest pains.
2:31 p.m. – Pollard St., caller said parked car is smoking.
11:38 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School fieldhouse, vehicle has struck an electrical pole, TVEPA also en route.
8:57 p.m. – Pollard St., child with high fever and can’t move legs, Lifeguard also en route.
10:05 p.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, near Walgreens, two car accident, unknown injuries.