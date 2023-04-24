Virginia Louise “Jenny” Turner Holliman, 81, of Sarah, passed away to her eternal home on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Memphis. She was born in Arlington, TN, on May 27, 1941, to Hubert and Ludie Mae Williams Turner.

Jenny enjoyed traveling, reading, and mostly spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, loyal friend, mama and mammaw to more than her own. She and her late husband owned the Strayhorn Dairy Bar, where she watched many generations grow. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Clarence “C.H.” Holliman, Jr. (Gene) of Senatobia, Robert “Rocky” Holliman (Lynn) of Coldwater, and one daughter, Melodie “Susie” Jones (Jay) of Sarah; seven grandchildren, Gina Tate (Marvin), Carly Schumann (Bradley). Rachael Mizell (Tony), Victoria Bumpous (Max), Rebecca Holliman, Lindsey Holliman, Ethan Jones (Brianna); seven great-grandchildren, Damion, Jaylen, Dylan, Lillian, Daniel, Addie-Blake and Rydge; two brothers J.B. Turner of Geneva, OH, John Floyd of Senatobia, one brother-in-law, Clarence Myrick of Oakland, TN, and two sisters-in-law, Diane Holliman Carr of Batesville, and Dorothy Floyd of Ripley, TN.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Clarence Harvey “Bud” Holliman, her parents, two sisters, Bondceal Myrick and Bernice Woods, and two brothers, Larry Floyd ad Edward Floyd.

Funeral services will be held at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, April 25. Visitation will be at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel, from 12-2 p.m., on Tuesday, April 25. Interment will be in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

