Tami Juanita Barger, 59 Published 9:38 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Tami Juanita Barger, 59, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A celebration of life was held at the Paris-Yates Chapel of the University Mississippi in Oxford on Sunday, April 16.

Tami was born Nov. 5, 1963, to the late Floyd Franklin Barger and Evelyn Scott Barger in Batesville. A member of the Batesville Church of Christ, Tami enjoyed a diverse array of hobbies and pass times. She found joy in her Bunko group, was a supporter of the arts and theater, was a member of a creative writing group, and was an avid reader.

She worked previously as a children’s library specialist at the Batesville library. Tami currently worked for the University of Mississippi as an administrative assistant and had worked in several departments throughout the university over the years.

In addition to her parents, Tami was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Barger. The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her cousin, Sherry Cockrill and family, of Huntingdon, TN, her niece Samantha Brittain (Larry) and their son Jacob, of Virginia Beach, VA, and numerous extended family, friends, co-workers, and graduate assistants at the University of Mississippi.