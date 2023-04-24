Ellen Weeks McCachren, 87 Published 9:34 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Ellen Weeks McCachren, 87, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home in Batesville surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late John Floyd McCachren.

Funeral services were Saturday in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

Ellen was born March 4, 1936, to the late Clyde Elmer and Edna Earl Weeks. She was a retired salesclerk and faithful member of Victory Baptist Church. Ellen was a very talented lady that enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and mandolin. When traveling on vacations, she loved finding and playing putt-putt golf courses.

Ellen will be remembered most by her loving family, which includes her two daughters, Lenita McCachren Covington (Russell) of Batesville, , Barbara McCachren of Batesville; two sons, John W. McCachren (Charlotte) of Courtland, Benny McCachren of Courtland; five grandchildren, Leslie Girner Houston, Sheena Girner, Nathan McCachren, Adam McCachren, Matthew McCachren and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Ellen’s special friend and caregiver, Grace Coats, for her love and attention she bestowed upon Ellen.