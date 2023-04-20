Sheri Faith King, 51 Published 1:49 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Sheri Faith King, 51, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at UMMC in Jackson.

Sheri was born Feb. 18, 1972, in Rockford, IL to Rondal King and Jan King. A dental technician by trade, Sheri loved crafting and trying new things such as parasailing and kayaking.

Sheri was preceded in death by numerous grandparents, aunt, uncles, and extended family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Rondal King and Jan King, of Batesville, MS, two children, Amanda (Jacob) Blakley, of Machesney Park, IL and Justin (Kate) Gouchenor, of South Beloit, IL, two sisters, Shannon King, of Winnebago, IL, and Ronda Stacy King (Don) Knoup, of Pecatonica, IL, one niece, Cadence Knoup, and one nephew, Gage Knoup, as well as two grandchildren, Mason and Madison Blakley.

No services are planned at this time.