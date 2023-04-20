Robert D. “Bob” Kuczkowski, 90 Published 1:48 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Mr. Robert D. “Bob” Kuczkowski, 90, passed away at his home in Batesville, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

A graveside service to celebrate his will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bethany Independent Baptist Church Cemetery near Courtland.

Bob was born August 11, 1932, in Chicago, to the late John and Florence Diehl Kuczkowski. He was a retired shipping clerk for Armstrong Tool in Chicago, and a member of Bethany Independent Baptist Church. While he and his wife never had any children, Bob loved kids and spending time with all his nieces and nephews. He always kept candy bars and Cokes stocked for them at his house. Bob took great pride in keeping an immaculate yard and cars.

Bob is survived by his wife, Clara Ellis Kuczkowski of Batesville and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.