Betty Bell, 78, of Dover, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. She was born December 13, 1944, in Sardis, to Malcolm Whitten Mason, Sr. and Abbie Lorraine Gant Mason.

She was a member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ and worked as a cook for Russellville schools.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Bell; a son and daughter-in-law, Kib and Kim Green; three step-sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Bell, David and Ashley Bell, and Robert and Sonja Green; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Celeste and Kent Humphries; two sisters and brother-in-law, Lois Suitor, Gail and Bill Briggs; a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Mason; six grandchildren, Britni, Lai-Lah, and Isabella Green, Cooper, Xavier and RC Bell; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Malcolm Mason, Jr.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., on Friday, April 21, at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m., Friday, April 21, at Forrest Memorial Park Cemetery, in Batesville.

