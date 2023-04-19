Panola County Jail Log Published 11:42 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 10

Bettina Alfreada Willie, 225C Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault on a nurse in the line of duty.

April 11

Lakendriz Petty, 414 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Marly Danielle Vanstraten, 288 South Fork, Senatobia, charged with taking a motor vehicle and simple assault.

Kendrick Terrell Jones, 303 Claremont St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Isaiah Zecharia Davis, 9662 CR 211, Oakland, held on a bench warrant/failure to appear.

Debbie Ann Crump, 792 N. Savine St., Charleston, held for Grenada P.D.

April 12

John Thomas Parker, 1688 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, held for investigation.

John Wesley Fox II, 38 CR 137, Oxford, held on a warrant for DeSoto County.

Justin Martin Whitt, 476 Mineral Rd., Memphis, charged with littering, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, and DUI (other).

Angela Darlene West, 25215 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dennis Clark Henderson, 25253 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

April 13

Jeffery Darnele Nelson, 4015 CR 16, Oxford, charged with shoplifting.

Daveon Williams, 303 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with a Drug Court violation.

James Felton Bell, 1863 Halls Rd., Grenada, charged with speeding and DUI (other).

Amber Maureen Scroggins, 5 Private Rd. 3074, Taylor, held on a Miss. Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Mia Lanise Parker, 3050 Louisiana Ave., Grenada, charged with DUI (other).

Jonathan Lindsey Ray, 445 Perkins St., Crowder, charged with DUI (other).

Edward Carl Haire, 264 Perkins St., Crowder, held for MIss. Dept. of Corrections.

Charles Ray Holt, 32 Private Rd. 3151, Oxford, charged with no drivers license, expired tag, no insurance, and improper equipment.

April 14

Kevin Andreas Leland, 16534 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.

Tylan Devon Ellis, 205 West St., Batesville, charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.

Omarion Deshun Phillips, 23 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with possession of a stolen firearm, attempted armed robbery, assault on a police officer, and petit larceny.

Bobby Airion Jordan Thomas, 543 Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Charlie Malone Glenn, 88 Lakemire Conner Rd., Collins, held on an indictment.

David Shnae Knight, 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, no insurance, and DUI (other).

Daysha Shankeela Fonville, 879 Burton Rd., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

April 15

Kimberly Denise Taylor, 256 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland,charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Javarius Deville Taylor, 256 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and no drivers license.

Kendrick Rodriguez McKinney, 1303A Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no tag.

Landon Chance Perry, 4423 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Demtria Lavelle Butler, 243 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Ezekiel Devonte Butler, 202 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Vernell Butler, 202 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Carolina Butler, 202 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Cory Lee Alred, Happy Days Motel, Sardis, charged with grand larceny, aggravated assault, and manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Tariq Khalil Boothe, 106 Dickey Dr., Batesville, charged with improper tag, no drivers license, running a stop sign, switched tag, no insurance, taking a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing.

Jessie Hamilton Alred, 17759 Hwy. 330, Coffeeville, charged with DUI and speeding.

Joni Dawn Easton, 9787 Hwy. 7, Water Valley, charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and expired tag.

Timothy Wayne Holloway, 537A Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

April 16

Simmic Askew, 745 Red Lake Rd., Marks, charged with no insurance and DUI (other).

Christopher Lydell Madden, 1139 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, charged with DUI (2nd).

Breanna Shanice Rudd, 8946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Tavoris Lamar Heard, 88 Goosepond St., Webb, changed with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmy James Fultz, 750 Tutwiler Rd., Tutwiler, changed with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.