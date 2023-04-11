Sharpshooter Foshee named to SP Hall of Fame Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The year was 1971 when Mac Gordon of the Jackson Daily News wrote, “South Panola, one of only a few state titlists that didn’t even win its district crown, reigns today because of an aggressive defense and some fair shooters, who always managed to hit at least 50 percent of their shots.”

The main “fair shooter” on that 1971 team was Marilyn Foshee Nelson, SP Class of 1972, of whom her coach and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Ronald McMinn said in the same news story, “Marilyn … led us in scoring in the most important games, because she always found the openings under that basket.”

That team would go on to win the State AA and Overall Championship while the next year they would win the State AA Championship.

Her coach noted that the team had plenty of good shooters and Marilyn’s ability to hit from afar was excellent noting that had the three point line been in effect and had she not had so many other good shooters on the team, she would have probably averaged 30 points per game.

If you look into sports pages of the local news of the early 1970s you will find stories, pictures, headlines and editorials highlighting the special team that went on to win a state championship with the scrappy Marilyn leading scoring in the majority of games averaging 22 points per game according to her coach.

Her accomplishments at the forward position would lead to her being named to numerous lists including All Delta Valley Conference, All Chickasaw Conference, All North Mississippi, and All-State two years in a row.

She, her coach and four teammates would be named All Delta Valley Conference in the same year.

She was offered a spot on the “Redheads”, a traveling professional women’s basketball team, but chose another life instead.

“Playing basketball at South Panola High School was one of the highlights of my life,” she said.

Her playing basketball is one of the highlights of South Panola’s life.