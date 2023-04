Lady Tigers 17-3; ranked No. 3 overall in state Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

South Panola High School Fastpitch Softball is having an impressive season, posting a 17-3 record so far. The Lady Tigers are led by a stellar group of seniors including Gracey Harbour (left) pitching in a recent game. Pictured at the plate is senior Sara Henson. South Panola is currently ranked No. 2 in 6A and No. 3 overall in the state. (Glennie Pou)