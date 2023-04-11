JoAnne Shults Billingsley, 84 Published 8:59 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

JoAnne Shults Billingsley was born to the late Annie and Joe Shults in Oxford, on Sept. 9, 1938. She left her earthly home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 84 in Sardis.

JoAnne lived in Delaware and Mobile in her earlier years of life while her mother was an airplane mechanic during WWII. She eventually moved to Mississippi and settled down in Como where she met the love of her life, David Walker Billingsley. They married on December 31, 1956 and raised three children together, David Allan, Jane Ellen, and Timothy Edwin.

JoAnne worked at Carter’s in Senatobia until the factory shut down and she began working as a legal secretary. She worked for Jimmie McClure, Cliff Finch and later for Bailey, Trusty, & Cook. She also worked several years as the City Clerk in Como where she eventually retired. She and her husband, David, enjoyed visiting hit and miss engine shows all over.

They also enjoyed traveling together, especially to Iowa, Kentucky, and Florida. While at home, JoAnne enjoyed cooking, crafting, and gardening. She was a member of the Garden Club, the Rotary Club, and the Ladies Mission Union. She grew lovely roses, irises, and a huge verity of daylillies. She was an excellent cook and a wonderful teacher.

She recently belonged to Hebron Baptist Church, but she had been faithfully attending Como Baptist Church and the Como Methodist Church. Her faith has been evident in her life and she loved the Lord and served him faithfully. JoAnne raised her children in church and taught them to do right. She taught Sunday school until her health no longer allowed. She gave to the Lord’s will regularly and saw His blessing return.

JoAnne is preceded in death by her husband, David Walker Billingsley; her mother, Annie Goolsby Shults Marshall; her father, Joseph William Shults; her brother, Joe Shults; and her son, Timothy Edwin Billingsley.

Those who remain to celebrate her life include her two children, David Allan Billingsley (Tootie), and Jane Ellen Buell (the late Glynn); her daughter-in-law, Jessica Billingsley (the late Tim); her brother, William Pleasant Marshall; her sister, Emily Woodard Shults Vickers; five grandchildren, Glynn (Jodie), Andy (Ashley), Tom (Ashley), Matthew, and Jacob; and 12 great grandchildren; as well as countless other friends and family.

Services are incomplete at this time.