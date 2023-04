Friends of the Library event is April 16 Published 9:11 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Friends of the Library will sponsor ” A Sunday Afternoon at the Library ” which will feature county students’ art work, music with Casey Lipe and Calvin Flint, and a variety of other events on April 16 at the Batesville Public Library.

There is no charge to attend the event and the public is cordially invited.