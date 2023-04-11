Cougars sweep Holly Springs in region play Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The North Panola Cougars maintained second place in region baseball play with 20-3 and 18-3 rout of Holly Springs Tuesday (April 4).

The Cougars evened their record at 7-7 and 4-2 in region behind Independence. North Panola takes on Rosa Fort this week.

NP 20

Holly Springs 3

(Game One)

Jalon Johnson and Daries Bramlett drove in four runs each to pace North Panola offensively.

Deshawn Dugger added an RBI single while Eugene Wilbourn and James Carr also delivered RBI’s. Devin Sims scored two runs in a courtesy running role.

Bramlett is currently leading the Cougars and eighth in the state with a .562 batting average. Markendrick Bramlett is second on the team with a .472 clip.

Dugger picked up the pitching with five strikeouts in three innings.

NP 18

Holly Springs 3

(Game 2)

Markendrick Bramlett tripled twice and drove in three runs while Johnson added a single and double as the Cougars cruised in the nightcap.

Daries Bramlett singled and scored four runs. Zykedrius Lamar added two singles and scored two runs for the Cougars.

Wilbourn provided a double followed by a Travious Hayes single. Daries Bramlett tossed five innings with eight strikeouts while Carr pitched one inning of relief.