The Oaks Has Grand Opening Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1 of 2

The Oaks at Sherrin Farms, located in the End area, held its grand opening recently, hosting students from Pope School for a day of fun and games, and a special appearance by country music singer/songwriter Steve Azar. The Pope students, under the direction of Robbie Cook, learned the words to One Mississippi, the state song written by Azar. The children joined in a rendition of the song with Azar, and later swarmed him and his guitar. Many friends and supporters of the Sherrin Farms brands of sauces and spices were in attendance for the opening of The Oaks, an event center that will serve a variety of customer needs. Pictured with owner Kathy Alford are Kim Jamison and Chris Mills enjoying the grand opening.