Property Transfers Published 9:58 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Property transfers between March 27 – 31, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Eddie Brassell and Armelia Brassell to Moya Marie Battle Harris, Lori Danielle Brassell and Adria Nicole Snyder, A parcel of land in Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Olivia Saxton McGehee, Executrix Estate of Anne Saxton Trusty to William Trusty, Jr., Lot 78, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision, a part of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Flint Properties, LLC to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Daline Doyle, individually, and as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Ann Doyle, to Daline Doyle, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, being Lot 7 of Coles Camp Subdivision.

Jennifer A. Walker to David Nicholas Walker, Lot 4 in Block 2, Town of Batesville,

The Estate of Vicki Gail Pitcock (Britt) to Grady Lee Pitcock, Garrett Walker Pitcock and Barry Britt Pitcock, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Johnathan Boclair to Antonio and Maria Juarez, A 2.2-acre part of the South Half of Section 21, Township 8, Range 5.

Johnathan Boclair to Antonio and Maria Juarez, A 5-acre part of the North Half of the South Half of Section 29, Township 8, Range 5, also being Lot 57 of Sardis Country Estates.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Gary Jones, Section F-4, Lot 5, Space 16.

Bank of Commerce to Jason A. Mills and Diana P. Mills, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Jason Robertson, Section E-2, Lot 78, Spaces 7 and 8.

Jimmy D. Helmes to Kimberly Ann Chunn, Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Michael W. Oliver to Dorothy Oliver, A part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

The Linda T. Holland Trust and Danny R. Holland Trust to Sunrise Hills, LLC, Lot 165, Section B. Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Samuel David Hardy and Melanie Hardy to Anna Day Haynes, Lot 6 of Saree Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Amanda Pope and Garry Pope to Ronnie Geeslin and Suzanne Gleeslin, 3.03 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Missy Shows Gains to Cayce Starr, 40 acres, more or less, in the West Half of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 9 West; 60 acres, more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20 and North end of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 9 West; 80 acres, more or less, in the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

James Walker Wright to Cayce Starr, 40 acres, more or less, in the West Half of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 9 West; 60 acres, more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20 and North end of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 9 West; 80 acres, more or less, in the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Hurt & Hurt Rental Company to Rickey L. Barnett, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Amber L. Thaxton to An-Jen Chao and Eunice Y. Khe, Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Albert E. Milan and Edna B. Milan to Reginald T. Grant, A fraction of Blocks 12 and 13, Juanita Reservation, Town of Sardis.

Lush-Pun-Tubby, LLC to Ryan Thomas Fite, Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

W.T. Properties, LLC to Lily Sanders, A part of Lot 1, Block 20, Town of Sardis, being in Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.