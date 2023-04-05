Maureen Jackson Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Maureen Jackson, age 76, passed away at her home in Oakland, MS the evening of March 29,2023. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Maureen was born July 24, 1946 in Bangor, Maine to the late Maurice Hall and Arlene Stairs Hall. Maureen worked as a shipping clerk for Newell Home Hardware. She enjoyed anything to do with water but she especially loved fishing.

Maureen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Jackson, her son, Lee Jackson (Jennifer), of Courtland, MS, five grandchildren, Beau Bridges, Bryant McCulley, Nicole Butler, Chase Jackson, and Tate Jackson, and two great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time.