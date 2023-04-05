Gloria Bruenell Lowrie Ward, 81 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Gloria Bruenell Lowrie Ward, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Sardis Community Nursing Home in Sardis. She was born in Tate County on Dec. 13, 1941, to Myrtle Sealey and Joseph Byron Lowrie.

Mrs. Ward was a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her life revolved around her family. She loved being a grandmother and looked forward to every Sunday, which was “family day”. Mrs. Ward was a wonderful cook and enjoyed needlework.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her two sons, Steve Ward (Wanda) of Senatobia, and Tim Ward (Catherine) of Sarah; one sister, Linda Carlisle (Richard) of Ft. Smith, AR; three brothers, Bobby Lowrie of Hernando, Joe Lowrie (Alpha) of Greenwood, AR, and Donnie Lowrie (Belinda) of Arkabutla, and seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Ward; two sisters, Barbara Williams and Peggy Scoggins and her parents.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 4, in the chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home. Interment was in Friendship Cemetery in Como immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Ward’s memory to Friendship Cemetery Fund. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ward family during this difficult time.