Janette Schiele, 69

Janette Schiele, 69, of Enid, passed away Saturday April 1, 2023, at Allegiance Specialty Hosptial in Greenville.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2pm in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Janette was born Sept. 26, 1953, in Greenville, to Buddy Raymond Staten and Vera Staten Fisher. An accomplished artist, Janette worked in multiple mediums including painting and woodworking. Janette enjoyed gardening, loved her dogs, and adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janette was preceded in death by her father, Buddy Raymond Staten and her brother, Wayne Staten.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband, Kenneth Schiele, her mother, Vera Staten Fisher, three children, Sherry Dunson (Mitch), Erica Viars (fiance Mike Wanker), and David Allen Houston (Caroline), two sisters, Rebecca Neldon (Thomas) and Susan Viars (Charlie), nine grandchildren and many more nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.