Debbie Vaughan, 64 Published 10:52 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Debbie Vaughan, 64, of Batesville, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1, 2023,at her home.

A family graveside service will be held Monday April 3, at 1 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery.

Debbie was born May 9, 1958, to the late Benny L. Spencer and Janice A. Fancher Spencer in Sardis. She was a member of North Batesville Baptist Church. Debbie loved shopping, loved her cats, and enjoyed crafts, pottery, and antiques. She adored her children and grandson.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband, Monty Vaughan, three children, Ryan Vaughan, Rusty Vaughan (Hartley), and Rivers Vaughan, all of Batesville. She is also survived by one sister, Robin Burlison (Ron), of Olive Branch, one brother, Jody Spencer of Sardis, and one grandson, John Skylar Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.