Brenda Gail Caine, 68 Published 11:32 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Brenda Gail Caine, 68, passed away at her home in Batesville on April 2, 2023. She was the wife of Terry Caine.

There will be a graveside service held for Brenda at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at Antioch Cemetery in Courtland. Rev. Timothy Boswell will officiate. Those honored to be pallbearers are Tommy Caine, Joey Caine, Danny Caine, Richard Caine, Josh McClain, Richard Caine, Jr.

Brenda was born in Batesville on Aug. 10, 1954, one of two daughters to the late James Harold Hawkins and Mary Kathlene Smith Hawkins. She worked as a registered nurse during her lifetime. Brenda enjoyed playing piano and the keyboard, fishing, reading, and attending church. She loved visiting with people, her family, grandchildren, and her puppy dog. Brenda was a member of the Worldwide Pentecostal Followship.

The loving family she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory includes her husband, Terry R. Caine of Batesville; two children, Terri Rene` McClain of San Bernardino, CA., Benji Caine of Batesville; one sister, Diane Tutor of Batesville; and two precious grandchildren, Bryson Zain McClain and Kelton Ray McClain.