Amber Madison Noyes Melton, 36, of Batesville, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 7, 1987, to Kim (Day) Tow and Leon H. Noyes and raised by her mother and Stepfather Craig Tow.

She was married to James Melton in September 2016. She graduated from O’Fallon High School, O’Fallon, IL and received her Associates degree in Automotive Technology from Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, after which she taught Auto Mechanics at South Panola High School until her youngest son Jaxon was born. She was currently employed as a Claims Adjustor for Progressive Insurance in Oxford.

She is survived by her husband James Melton, sons Isiah Baker and Jaxon Melton, stepson Zack (Kenze) Melton and grandson Aphraim; Parents Kim and Craig Tow, siblings Anne Marie Tow, Christopher Tow, Brian (Jian) Tow, and Andrew (Jade) Tow; Grandparents Leon (Yubi) Noyes, A. Richard (Phyllis Campbell) Tow, and Douglas H. Day Jr.; Godparents Chuck and Anna Marie Tow, as well as her aunts Lynn Haley, Rebecca Day, Marcia Corrado, Carol Ann(Scott)Travis, Karen (Cavin) Schulze, uncle Rick Tow, and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Leon H. Noyes, grandmothers Patricia Noyes, M. Jeanne Tow, and Janice Day.

Ambers favorite vacation spot was the Outer Banks of North Carolina where family and friends have gathered each summer for over 30 years.

As a young girl, she and her cousins would put on a show for the family with song and dance and listen to the book, “In a Dark, Dark Room” while anxiously awaiting a visit to a scary room created by Pops. She loved the sand, sun, and the ocean! She had many hobbies including bowling, crocheting, Cricut, and woodburning.

Amber was so happy that her oldest son Isiah got to experience the Outer Banks in the same way as she did growing up.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29, at 3 p.m. at Hosanna Church, 586 Hentz Rd., Pope, MS.