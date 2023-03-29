Tornado relief collections on the Square , Ray Poole’s, Sheriff’s Office

Published 9:49 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Staff reports

Several locations for donations and avenues for contributions have been opened around Batesville for the victims of last Friday’s tornado in Rolling Fork. Among the places supplies are being collected include trailers on the Downtown Square (open until 7 p.m. daily) and at the Sheriff’s Office on Hwy. 35N.

On Wednesday, March 29, Ray Poole’s State Farm Office on Hwy. 6E will also be taking supplies. Items needed include all hygiene products, Ziploc bags, Rubbermaid plastic containers, dog and cat food and supplies, baby formula, baby wipes and diapers, and plastic bottles and containers of all sizes.

Towels, washcloths, sheets, pillows, and blankets are also needed. Any questions about drop offs on the Square can be directed to Downtown Nutrition, Brandi Roberson (662-934-9260) and Jennifer Darby (662-934-1744).

Monetary donations can be taken to the Sheriff’s Office or made through the Red Cross.

 

