SP Jr. High improves to 7-3 Published 10:05 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The South Panola Junior High baseball team improved to 7-3 on the season with a pair of doubleheader wins over Grenada and Lafayette County last week.

The Tigers defeated Grenada 2-0 and 5-1 Monday (March 20) followed by a 10-3 and 6-4 sweep of the Commodores on Thursday (March 23).

SP JH 2

Grenada 0

Anson Bright and Holden Daleke combined on the shutout while limiting the Chargers to three hits. Bright got the pitching win by striking out seven in three innings. Daleke earned the save by giving up two hits and one strikeout in two innings of work. Neither hurler walked a batter in the five-inning game.

Jarett Toliver paced the Tigers at the plate with two singles while Kyson Jenkins, Brooks Elliott, Bright, Luke Alexander and Caige Griffin delivered singles.

In game two, Charlie Bowlin and Jarett Toliver spun a no-hitter as South Panola completed the sweep 5-1. Both pitchers tossed two innings and struck out six batters each. Charlie Jack Hudson, Elliot and Axel Shivers contributed singles.

SP JH 10

Lafayette 3

Bright collected three hits as the Tigers coasted to the victory over the Commodores.

Eli Goodson chipped in with two singles while Toliver added a double. Kyson Jenkins also singled.

Holden Daleke recorded the win with three runs on three hits in two innings. Toliver fanned seven with two walks in a solid three innings of relief.

In the nightcap, Caige Griffin earned the win with three strikeouts and one hit in two innings. Easton Lightsey picked up the save with one inning on the hill.