Hattie Eugenia (Jean) Crow Beckum, 95 Published 10:23 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Hattie Eugenia (Jean) Crow Beckum was born on March 21, 1928, in Marks, and she went to be with her Lord on March 26, 2023, where she will also join with her beloved husband, Joe B. Beckum, whom she married on Christmas Day in 1946, and with her parents, Joseph and Nell Crow, and her brother, Joe. Mrs. Beckum graduated from Ruleville High School, and she was baptized in the First Baptist Church in Ruleville as a teenager. She and Mr. Beckum, who grew up in Ruleville and nearby Minter City, were high school sweethearts. She waited for Mr. Beckum to return from his service in the US Marine Corps during World War II, and they were married soon after his return. They spent most of their married life in Memphis, where Mrs. Beckum had a successful banking career for more than 33 years at Union Planters Bank in downtown Memphis. While Mrs. Beckum enjoyed her banking career, it was her husband and children who always held priority in her heart. She was the consummate homemaker and mother, making sure that each evening consisted of a home-cooked meal, where all ate around the dinner table together.

In addition to being a great cook, she enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, eating out at Cracker Barrel (her favorite), and collecting Waterford crystal and designer dolls. Mrs. Beckum was a favorite with the community workers during the holidays every year, until she was not able to see to cook. She made puppy chow and cookies for the guys who delivered the paper and those working to collect garbage. Mrs. Beckum thoroughly enjoyed her card playing group. They met at the house regularly and had a meal and enjoyed playing cards. After retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Beckum traveled extensively throughout the United States, and they made many international trips throughout Europe. After many years in Memphis, she and Mr. Beckum made their home in Senatobia where they enjoyed being members of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Beckum enjoyed being a part of the Faith Sunday School class. Her legacy is one of service to her family. She possessed a quick wit, a beautiful smile, and a compassionate heart, all of which will be greatly missed by those who have loved her for these many years. Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her son, John Charles Beckum (Vicki), her daughter, Dolores Beckum Wooten (Thomas Paul), her grandchildren, Joey (Barbara) Beckum, Kelsey Beckum, Shelby Beckum, Bryan (Laurie) Maxwell, Kevin (Carol Ann) Maxwell, her great-grandchildren, Mayci Maxwell, Caroline Maxwell, Jackson Maxwell, Myles Maxwell, Luke Maxwell, Anna Kate Maxwell, and great-great-grandchild, Madi. As a part of Wooten family celebrations, she has always enjoyed and will be missed by her step grandchildren, Thomas Allen Wooten, Susan Wooten Treadway (Neil), Phil Wooten (Jennifer), Josh Fejfar and Alyssa Fejfar, along with their children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, at 1 p.m., with service at 2 p.m., in the chapel at Ray Nowell Funeral Home in Senatobia. Interment will follow in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.