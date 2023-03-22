Wild Again event Saturday at Enid Published 9:32 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wild Again in Mississippi will hold its second annual Easter Extravaganza on Saturday, March 25, at the Riverview Recreation Area of Enid Lake. Last year’s event drew hundreds of children for the egg hunt and was an opportunity for the families to interact with some of the animals the volunteer organization has rescued.

Wild Again uses a wide range of volunteers with varying expertise to rescue and rehabilitate animals injured in nature, or displaced by everyday incidents.

The Easter Extravaganza has become a major source of income, and organizers are hoping for 1,000 participants this year. More than 2,000 eggs will be hidden for the main event, and the afternoon of fun will be filled with kids games, crafts vendors, treats of all sorts, face painting, and an array of food trucks.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 .m. The big egg hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. Also available for families will be photo booths with an Easter Bunny and live chicks.