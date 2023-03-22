Deadly crash on Curtis Road under investigation; 5 lives lost

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Staff reports

 Five teens were killed after a crash on Curtis Road Tuesday night about 10:30 p.m. The ages of the deceased were 12, 13, 14, 15, and 19.  They car they were traveling in hit the bridge over McIvor Creek and ran into the water, investigators said.

Recent rains had filled the creek and the water was high enough cover the vehicle. One girl, age 14, was able to escape the wreckage.

The five of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.  Everyone in the car was related.

