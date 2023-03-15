Property Transfers Published 4:40 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Property transfers between Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

EBI Holdings, LLC to Boyce Davis, Jr., 150.25 acres, more or less, in the Northwest Quarter of Section 27 and the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Katie Bearden to Meager Fare, LLC, A part of Lot 28, Parkview Subdivision.

Dixie Dewees to Robert and Lisa Dean, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Revocable Trust of William M. Pride., Jr. to Sarah J. Pride, A fractional part of the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Revocable Trust of William M. Pride, Jr. to Sarah J. Pride, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Samuel and Emily Kidd to Daniel and Shelia Watson, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles E. Bailey to Dorothy Jones, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Trustees of the Senatobia District of the Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church to The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc., Lot 5, Parcel 2, Block 12 of the Town of Pope.

Christy Johnson to Marcus Q. Black, Lot 15, Bethlehem Subdivision.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Terrella McNutt, Lot 86, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Eugene Eidson, Deceased, to Mary Eidson Tiner and Edward Eidson, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Chandra Thompson to DVD Development, LLC, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Sandra and Ben Anderson to Ben Anderson, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 27 North, Range 2 East; and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10, Range 8.

Ben Anderson to Sandra Anderson, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 27 North, Range 2 East; and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10, Range 8.

Annette Pearson to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 17 of the Lightsey Subdivision.

David Ausborn to Tommy Caine., Sr., Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

David Pounders and Cynthia Brown to David Goddard, Fractional part of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

David Goddard to Ethan and Betsy Frazier, 38.62 acres in the East Half of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Pamela Tiner to Wayne and Joyce Mooneyham, Lot 1206, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Eric Reeves to Franki and Luke Berryhill, Part of Lot 3, Block 23, City of Batesville.

Kenneth Stull to Wesley Nunn, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Cynthia Shearon to Michael Gray and Brandon Kennedy, 5561 Pope Water Valley Rd.

William and Carole Dye to Darlene and Steve Heath, Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

David Derrick to Janice Frazier, Fraction of the North Half of Section 24, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Calvin Ales to Antoinette Callicut, A part of the Southwest corner of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Angelina and Johnny Fowler to Rogers Schultz, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

William Sanders to Troy and Dorothy McKinney, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township `10 South, Range 7 West.

William Wilke to Robbie and Deborah Crutchfield, Fractional part of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5.

Clay Hill Farms, LLC to Lydia Gatlin, Lot 10, Sardis Lake Estates.

Charles Spriggs to Mason and Alisha Hardenburg, Lot 404, Section D, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Joshua McDowell to Haley McDowell, Lot 20, First Addition, Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Haley McDowell and Michael Hackett to Sunrise Hills, LLC, Lot 20, First Addition, Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Larry Mitchell to Stanley and Mandell Froberg, Lots 839, 840, 841 and 842, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Audra Harris to Jelisa Stanford, Lot 55, Section C, Keating Grove Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Mikel Lawrence, Jr. to Samantha Hopper, Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to William and Paige Yount, 40 acres, more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6, Range 9 West.

Lisa Ann Gaston to LaJoyce Cole, Fraction of Block 7, Juanita Reservation.

Property transfers between March 6 – 10, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Gerry and Jelisa Stanford to Jozette Benson, Lot 108, Section E, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Pennie Whitted to Paul and Robbie Appleton, Lot 9 of the Saree Subdivision.

Bradford and Veronica Taylor to Gregory Chapman, Lot 53, Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Mark Wickham to Sara Wickham, Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jeannette Gilbert to Jeannette Gilbert, Shannon Marie Taylor and Sidney Dunn Taylor, Lot 4, Autumn Woods Subdivision.

Christopher Mixon to Justin and Kristian Smith, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, containing 2.86 acres, more or less.

Jonathan Wilkes to Scott and Misty Burrows, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

The Estate of Audrey Mehlhorn to Diane Long and Gary Mehlhorn, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10, Range 7 West.

Johnny White to Travis King, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Rascha and Shane Johnson to April Ferguson and Kevin Trey Owens, Lot 28 (containing 4.0 acres, more or less) of Oakwood Acres Subdivision.

Joe Burgess to Josephine Burgess, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Larry and Gay Hardy to Rhonda Gay Rogers, That fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9, Range 7 West, containing 3.0 acres, more or less.

Samantha Benson to Robert Griffin, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

David and Julia Lange to John and Leslie Brooks, Lot 1, Womack Cove of Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Pickle Iron Specialties Co., LLC to Coombs Gas Holdings, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West and 1.0 acre in the West Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Johnnie Lou Ford Smith and Jessie Calvin Smith to Michael Chase Jackson, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mya Hall to Mya and Markevius Williams, Lot 113, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Randy and Chesli Stephens to Alfonso Saenz, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Jeff Chandler, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Renasant Bank to Traxler Enterprises, LLC, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Jean Rutherford to Jean Rutherford and Jimmy Dale Potts, Jr., A 22.61-acre part of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Diane Long and Gary Mehlhorn to Stephen and Stephanie Henning, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Rita Valley, et al. to Pamela Semrau, Lot 25, Section B, Hide Away Hills Subdivision.

Lois and Leslie Smith to Jimmy Grisham, A part of Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Gerald and Gracie Lee Rogers, and Patricia Diane Coaten, to Jarrett Kitts, A part of Block 20, Town of Sardis.

Shawn Gary to Charles Gary, III, Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Michael Fudge to Lameeka Lester and Brett Hammond, Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7, Range 7.

Samuel Dunnigan to Anisha, Jeffrey and Marlo Dunnigan, A part of Block 23, Juanita Reservation.

Ronnie Montgomery to Waco Holdings, LLC, Lot 20, Original Town of Como, Block 8 Subdivision.