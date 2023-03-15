Municipal Court Published 4:39 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, March 8, with Judge Tommy Defer presiding.

Allen Glenn Brown, 105 Johnson Street, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and was given a March 22 trial date.

Aaron Anthony Coleman, 7681 Parks Place Road, Como, had a felony receiving stolen property charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kimberly Jonshanique Hicks, 588 Heafner Road, Batesville, had a felony receiving stolen property charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Quentin Hogan, 1105 Hawkins Road, Courtland, pleaded not guilty to two courts of telephone harassment and was given a March 22 trial date.

Temetric Darell Williams, 352 Mary Woods Road, Como, failed to appear on a disorderly conduct charge.

Crystal Martin, had assault and no/expired tag charges dismissed, but pleaded guilty to paraphernalia and marijunana in a motor vehicle.

In a case set for trial, James Ezekiel Gates, 5116 Hales Drive, Apt. 160, Oklahoma City, OK, had a DUI charge continued.