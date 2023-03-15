Gordon Franklin “Frank” Vining, 70 Published 4:13 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Gordon Franklin “Frank” Vining, 70, of Batesville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Frank was born in Memphis. He graduated from Treadwell High School in 1971 and served on the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Department until his retirement in 1998. His greatest loves in life were his family, his friends, his church, fishing, playing guitar, and his beloved wildlife.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Wilburn Vining.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Vining (Robert) DePriest of Olive Branch, and Jenny Vining (Eddy) Burris of Shelbyville, TN; grandsons, Parker DePriest and Row McLaughlin; mother, Evy White; and siblings, Will Vining, George Vining, and Ann Vining Burroughs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Wells Funeral Home, Batesville. Visitation will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Faith Baptist Church, 3254 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, MS, 38606.