Batesville students earn honors in MSA art competition Published 11:41 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) Visual Arts students recently received awards in the prestigious Regional Scholastic Art Competition hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art, including 2 of the 5 American Visions Awards given that represent “Best In Show”, 26 Gold Keys, 35 Silver Keys, and 73 Honorable Mentions.

Batesville visual arts students receiving awards include Katherine Daleke, a Senior, who won an American Visions Award, 2 Gold Keys, 2 Silver Keys and 10 Honorable Mentions.

Cecil Bolton, a Senior, won 2 Silver Keys, and 2 Honorable Mentions.

Neon Camp, a Junior, won 2 Golden Keys, and an Honorable Mention.

The work of the talented young artists receiving American Visions and Gold and Silver Keys will be on display at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson through March 20 as part of the exhibition for the Scholastic Art Awards Competition.

The Mississippi Museum of Art hosts the Mississippi Regional Competition each year. Students from middle, junior high, and senior high schools from across the state participate in the competition.

Over 1,200 entries in a wide variety of categories were judged by a panel of judges over a course of several days. Those works awarded American Visions and Gold Keys advance to the national competition.

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located on the historic Whitworth College campus in Brookhaven.

Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre.