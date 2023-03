Nursing Home Service Awards Published 10:15 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Sardis Community Nursing Home recently announced its service awards for 2023. Receiving recognition were (from left) Vinesha Irby (3 years), Mary Goodson (3 years), Laketha Orr-Street (20 years), Karol Ann Goodard (3 years), Crystal Bush (10 years), and Stephanie Hall (5 years).