Pleasant Grove observing Men’s Month

Published 10:06 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff reports

Pastor Townsend and the Men of Pleasant Grove extend a special invitation to the following worship services and workshops in observance of Men’s Month:

One Night Revival – March 10, 7 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Hughes, Revivalist.

Kingdom Men’s Conference – March 11 and 18, 9 a.m. – noon with  Pastor Anderson Everett, Workshop Presenter. Contact Otto Covington at (662) 809-4502 or Pastor Townsend (662) 473-6911 for conference registration information.

Deacons’ & Men’s Day – March 16, 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Lindzarius Sanford and Springhill Pope, Special Guests.

Pleasant Grove is located at 21967 Hwy. 7, Coffeeville. T.K. Townsend is Senior Pastor.

 

