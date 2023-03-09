NDS drops first game after 7 wins Published 10:08 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

North Delta School Green Wave baseball had its seven-game winning streak stopped with a 5-1 loss to Hartfield Academy in Flowood on Friday, March 2.

The Green Wave (7-1) was limited to three hits, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Baylor Scammon’s double that drove in Trey Drumheller.

Hartfield scratched across three runs in the fourth inning and two in the following frame to earn the victory.

Rowan Gordan contributed with two singles for North Delta. Kevin Hill took the pitching loss with 4.1 innings with five runs (three earned) and four hits and nine strikeouts. Scammon worked 1.2 innings in relief.

North Delta opened up district play Tuesday (March 7) against Marshall at home and will travel to Marshall Thursday to conclude the three-game set.

The Green Wave will host Calhoun Saturday before taking part in the Battle of the Beach Spring Break tournament next week.

North Delta will take on Vicksburg-St. Aloysius and Pillow Academy Monday followed by Columbia Academy Wednesday.