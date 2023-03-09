Municipal Court Published 10:14 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, March 1, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Tracy Baker, 1414 Curtis Locke Station Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple assault by fear and disturbing the peace.

David Anson Brower, 109 Dogwood Drive, Batesville, had a simple domestic violence charge remanded to the files.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Road, Senatobia, pleaded not guilty to telephone harassment and was given a trial date.

Elgin Jermaine Lamar, 101 Tindall Cove, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and was given a trial date.

Melissa Nicole Lloyd, 335 Shamrock Dr., Apt. 5D, Batesville, had charges of aggravated domestic assault and discharging a firearm within city limits bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Rodrigus Cortez Oliver, 147 Don Butler Road, Sardis, had a simple domestic violence charge dismissed.

Calvin Reeves, Jr., 4561 Curtis Road, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and public drunkenness and was given a trial date.

Carlos Dewayne Rudd, 236 MLK Jr., Drive, Batesville, had a false ID charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Shakilo O’Neil Stanford, 267 Pollard Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to a second offense DUI, careless driving and driving with a suspended license and was fined $2,098.

Candace Renee Webster, 214 Tubbs Road, had a simple assault charge dismissed.

Monteayaires Coreair Williams, 300 V-Ranza Road, Batesville, failed to appear on a contempt of court charge.

In a case set for trial,

Edward Jermane Scott, 1142 McKinney Road, Sardis, had charges of possession of a controlled substance and DUI continued.