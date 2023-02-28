South Panola School District needs your help: Child Find Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The e South Panola School District is participating in an ongoing statewide effort to identify, locate, and evaluate children birth through twenty-one years of age who reside in the South Panola School District and who are suspected of having a physical, mental, communicative and/or emotional disability. Early identification of children in need of special education services is most important to each child. This information gathered from contacts with parents and other agencies will be used to help determine present and future program needs as progress is made toward the goal of providing a free appropriate public education to all children with a disability. If you know of any children who may have a disability, please contact LaSherry Irby,

Child-Find Coordinator for the South Panola School District, by calling, writing or emailing to her at the following address: 110 College Street, Batesville, Mississippi 38606, telephone number (662) 563-6058, or email at lirby@spanola.net. The Child-Find Coordinator implements child identification, location, and evaluation of children, birth through twenty-one who have a disability, regardless of the severity of their disability, and who are in need of special education/and or related services under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The Child-Find Coordinator works with the local Head Start, Department of Human Resources, Health Department, and Mental Health agencies, as well as local education agencies, physicians, and other individuals to identify and locate children out of school and in school who may be in need of special education services. We currently have 52 special education classes in our district which provide services to students who have a physical, mental, communicative and/or emotional disability.