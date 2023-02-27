James Earl Wiggins Published 9:30 am Monday, February 27, 2023

James Earl Wiggins, age 66, passed away Tuesday evening, February 21, 2023 at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston, MS.

The family will hold a graveside service Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Springhill Cemetery located near Oakland, MS beginning at 11:00 a.m.

James was an avid fisherman, spending time with his grandchildren at the park and loved his morning cups of coffee.

Those whom he leaves behind include two daughters, Amillia Hughes (Draper), Linda Wiggins Britt (James) one son, Hunter Wiggins (Anna) all of Enid, MS; five grandchildren, Caiden Wiggins, Paityn Wiggins, Autumn Hughes, Carson Britt, Bryson Wiggins and two brothers William Jessie and Gerald Wayne Wiggins both of Oakland, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Wiggins, his parents, Jack & Allene Wiggins, one sister, Billie Brand and one brother, Benny Joe Wiggins.

The family ask that memorial contributions be sent to: 1208 Dees Rd, Enid, MS 38927