Carrie Mae Coleman Doty, 86
Published 2:48 am Monday, February 27, 2023
Carrie was born in Sardis, on Aug. 1, 1936, to Pauline Ruth Martin and Gaston Leslie Coleman. She was a loving mother who, enjoyed spending time and going places with her daughters and was a very good cook. She also loved being outdoors and enjoyed flowers, especially daffodils and buttercups.
Left to cherish her memory, is her loving family, which includes two daughters, Ginger Calvert and Mona Roberts of Batesville; two sons, James Lesley Doty of Pope, and Gary Wayne Doty of Oakland; two sisters, Donna Fox and Linda Pauline Wolf (Gene), all of Batesville; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville on Sunday, Feb. 26. Interment was in Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in Courtland.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Shiloh Methodist Church. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.