Carrie Mae Coleman Doty, 86, of Batesville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Carrie was born in Sardis, on Aug. 1, 1936, to Pauline Ruth Martin and Gaston Leslie Coleman. She was a loving mother who, enjoyed spending time and going places with her daughters and was a very good cook. She also loved being outdoors and enjoyed flowers, especially daffodils and buttercups.

Left to cherish her memory, is her loving family, which includes two daughters, Ginger Calvert and Mona Roberts of Batesville; two sons, James Lesley Doty of Pope, and Gary Wayne Doty of Oakland; two sisters, Donna Fox and Linda Pauline Wolf (Gene), all of Batesville; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.