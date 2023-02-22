McMinn Honored By City Published 11:21 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Batesville Mayor Hal Ferrell earlier this month presented Magnolia Heights School baseball head coach Chris McMinn with a proclamation recognizing him for his recent designation as national high school Coach of the Year. McMinn, who said he learned “99 percent of what I know about baseball playing on the fields in Batesville, was a three sport athlete at South Panola High School before attending Northwest Community College and Delta State University where he played baseball and earned an education degree. At Magnolia Heights, McMinn has won 10 state championships and helped dozens of players reach college and professional levels. On hand for the reading of the proclamation were his parents, former SP coach Ronald “Runt” McMinn and Becky McMinn.