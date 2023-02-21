William Roy Johnson, 77 Published 4:43 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

William Roy Johnson, 77, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

William was born Nov. 15, 1945 to the late Walter Leroy Johnson and Ruby Pauline Reed in Quitman County. He worked as a heavy equipment operator during his lifetime until retirement. In his spare-time he enjoyed playing poker, fishing, cooking and watching TV. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Lewis; two brothers, Robert Paul Gardner, Walter Horace Johnson; one grandchild, Christopher Paul Lewis.

The loving family he leaves behind includes his wife, Deborah Ann Johnson of Sardis; children, Teresa Tarver of Pope, Elizabeth Carol Woods of Brandon, Schelle Marie Goodman of Terry, William Clay Johnson of Jackson; seven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.