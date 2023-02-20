Vivian Pearl “Sis” Murphree Bridges Published 10:33 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Vivian Pearl “Sis” Murphree Bridges passed away on January 4, 2023 in Batesville, Mississippi, surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.

A celebration of life was held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville, MS. The interment was immediately followed at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS.

Vivian was born August 15, 1932 to Walter Preston Murphree and Pearl Jones Murphree. After Pearl’s passing, when Vivian was three years old, Walter married Jenny Sue Irwin Moore who became mother to Walter’s four children.

After graduating as valedictorian at Pope School, Vivian married Gilbert “Junior” Bridges on November 16, 1950 and moved to Quitman county. They had three children.

In 1967 the family moved to Batesville where they owned Batesville Implement Company, a farm equipment dealership, until they retired in 1994.

Sis and Gilbert enjoyed working in their vegetable and flower gardens. Sis was her happiest being “Dedaw” to her seven grandchildren, whom she adored.

Sis was a faithful and active member of Batesville First United Methodist Church, the Weslyan Sunday School class, the MAC choir, United Methodist Women, and served on the board of trustees. She was a member of Explorers Bible Study.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Gilbert, brothers, Reeder Murphree, Walter G. “Buddy” Murphree, Louie Murphree, William “Billy” Moore, and James D. Murphree, sisters, Mary Moore Watts, Charlie Ann Moore Barton, and a grandson, JR. Major.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Sharman Bridges Smith and Teresa Bridges Myers (David) and son, Gil Bridges (Nancy).

Grandchildren are Heather Smith Benfer (Jason), Millie Smith, Chris Myers (Rachel), Jennifer Myers Garner (Reggie), Melba Major, and Bowen Bridges (Abbey). Sis also leaves fifteen great-grandchildren, Eli and Arira Myers; Colson, J.J., Payton, Lena, Luke, and Darcie Benfer; Greer, Shafer, and Bennett Garner; Anne Ruth, Ava Grace, Mary Shipp, and John Stafford Bridges.