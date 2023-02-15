Early morning fire claims life of woman Published 9:21 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

An early morning fire in southeast Panola County claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman Tuesday.

Rose Marie Carr, who lived at 2109 McNeely Rd., died of smoke inhalation when her mobile home burned about 4 a.m. Coroner Gracie Grant-Gulledge said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate Carr placed the 911 emergency call herself at 4:11 a.m. and volunteers from the Courtland and Bynum departments responded. They were assisted by units from the Batesville Fire Department, but the structure was fully involved when first responders arrived.

“It looks like she just couldn’t find her way out after she called the dispatcher,” Grant-Gulledge said. “She was found close to a window but the smoke was so dense she couldn’t get out.”

Emergency dispatchers were on the phone with Carr when the line went silent. First indications are the blaze started as an electrical malfunction in the front of the home.

Courtland Department firemen used a grid search to locate Carr, but their efforts were too late. The deceased had a large family, and many live near the location of the deadly fire.

By daybreak Tuesday a large crowd of family and friends had gathered at the property, most still there when the State Fire Marshal’s office arrived to begin a standard investigation.