Sylvia Gates Magee Grant, 75 Published 8:43 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Mrs. Sylvia Gates Magee Grant, 75, of Oakland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.

Sylvia was born to Rupert and Marina Hayward Magee on Sept. 1, 1947, in Batesville. She grew up in the town of Oakland where she loved playing with her friends and riding her horses. Her family later built a home in the country outside of Oakland on 4 Sisters Ranch.

She was a graduate of Oakland High School and Delta State College (now University) where she majored in music education. Singing and playing the piano and organ were some of her favorite pastimes, but she mastered playing many other instruments. Her love of music led her to share it with others by teaching lessons and playing in church.

Spending time outdoors was something she loved, whether it was working in her garden, squirrel and bird hunting or riding in horse shows. She spent many hours putting up vegetables from her garden and was known for her delicious Southern cooking.

Bridge was another love of hers, and she enjoyed playing with local bridge clubs, all of whom she treasured their friendships. Animals of any kind were a true love of hers, especially her squirrel dogs, but her eskimo spitz was her most recent beloved pet. She was a member of the Oakland Methodist Church.

In 1968, she married Will Grant from Duck Hill and they lived in Oakland and raised their two sons. They were married for 55 years. Family was first and foremost to her and she enjoyed the special times she had with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Syvie”, as she was known to family and friends, is survived by her husband, Will Grant of Oakland; two sons, James Grant and Reid Grant, both of Oakland; granddaughter, Casey Grant-Griffin of Grenada; grandson, Will Grant of Grenada; six great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Sarah Abner Wilbourn; a host of nieces and nephews and her precious pet, Sandy.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Barbara S. Magee, Martha M. Toole and Charlene M. Leverette.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Sam Dodd officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 12:00 noon until service time Monday at McKibben and Guinn.

Will Grant, Buddy Holland, Laine Leverette, Rich Ross, Blake Toole and Hunt Toole will honor Sylvia by serving as pallbearers and carry her to rest in the Oakland Cemetery. Mike Robinson will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.

The family requests that any memorial donations be directed to the Oakland Cemetery, C/O Joy Mullen, 79 Oak Street, Oakland, MS 38948.

